New wave of layoffs hits Europe as trade pressures, automation reshape industries

From car factories to bank offices, European companies are cutting jobs as weakening demand, US trade barriers and Chinese competition add to pressure to reduce costs and automate operations.

The cuts extend beyond manufacturing to transport, finance, telecommunications and hospitality. Some affect European operations, while others are part of global restructuring plans spanning several years.

The pressures differ across sectors. Industrial companies are adapting production to changing demand, while banks and insurers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to handle work previously performed by administrative staff.