Türkiye’s Akinci drone tests bunker-penetrating munitions under electronic jamming

Türkiye's Bayraktar Akinci combat drone conducted a firing test involving two Aselsan-developed TOLUN-P bunker-penetrating guided munitions under electronic jamming conditions, according to a social media post by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar.

Bayraktar shared the test on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, describing it as a firing trial involving two TOLUN-P munitions under jamming conditions.

Sharing the post, Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol highlighted TOLUN-P's bunker-penetrating capability and cooperation between Aselsan and drone manufacturer Baykar.

Akyol said they would continue strengthening Türkiye's domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles, which he described as changing military doctrines on battlefields worldwide.

- MUNITION DESIGNED FOR HARDENED TARGETS

TOLUN-P combines satellite and inertial navigation with a specially designed penetrating warhead to engage bunkers, armored assets and reinforced concrete structures, according to Aselsan.

The company says the munition can penetrate up to one meter (3.3 feet) of reinforced concrete. Its programmable, time-delayed electronic fuze allows detonation after penetration, enabling it to strike protected targets inside a structure.

TOLUN-P can also be carried using Aselsan's SADAK-4T multiple ejector rack, allowing aircraft to carry several munitions and engage multiple targets in a single sortie.

Akinci is a twin-engine unmanned combat aircraft developed for reconnaissance, surveillance and precision strike missions. Baykar lists its payload capacity at 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), wingspan at 20 meters (65.6 feet) and service ceiling at 40,000 feet (12,192 meters). The aircraft supports autonomous takeoff and landing and satellite communications for operations beyond the ground station's line of sight.



