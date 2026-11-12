COP31 climate summit continues with focus on resilient cities as leaders’ meeting wraps up

The UN climate summit COP31 continues Thursday in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, with world leaders returning for the second and final day of their summit to discuss how to make cities more resilient to climate change and expand the use of electricity in buildings and transport.

Governments, local authorities, businesses and investors are set to discuss financing for energy-efficient buildings, power grid upgrades and measures to help cities withstand extreme weather.

New finance and investment announcements are expected during the day.

Electrification is among the priorities of Türkiye's COP31 action agenda. In cities, it can include replacing fossil fuel heating with electric heat pumps and switching to electric buses. These changes can help cut emissions as more electricity comes from clean sources, while grid upgrades can help meet rising demand.

Leaders will also meet Thursday morning to discuss cuts in methane and other greenhouse gases to limit near-term warming. They are expected to review progress on earlier pledges, announce new commitments and discuss how to finance them.

The COP31 Business Forum opens the same day, bringing together business leaders to discuss the private sector's role in financing and delivering projects in clean energy, urban infrastructure and climate adaptation.

The UN conference opened Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the COP31 presidency, while Australia leads the formal negotiations, which continue after the leaders' summit ends Thursday.

Those talks cover emissions cuts, adaptation and climate finance, including how to help developing countries fund and carry out their climate plans. The presidency's wider action agenda also covers zero waste, food security, ocean protection and climate-resilient health systems.



