Saudi Arabia gives all-clear in Taif, Yanbu, and Khamis Mushait after alerts

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense gave the all-clear Wednesday in the governorates of Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait after issuing emergency alerts over an unspecified threat.

The agency said the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies issued alerts in Taif and Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia and Khamis Mushait in the south. It urged residents to follow safety instructions.

In subsequent statements, Civil Defense said the danger had passed in all three governorates and urged residents to continue following safety instructions and refrain from gathering or filming. The agency did not disclose what prompted the alerts.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said earlier that air defenses intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh and two drones launched toward Mecca and southern regions.

The Houthis denied targeting Mecca's airspace. In a statement, the group claimed it had targeted a pumping station in the Yanbu area with a drone and Riyadh's main airport with three missiles.

The incidents come amid continued hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.