Russia, Serbia discuss new long-term gas contract

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that talks about additional Russian gas supplies to Serbia and a new long-term contract are continuing.

Lavrov said at a meeting in Moscow with Aleksandar Vulin, chairman of the supervisory board of Serbia's state-owned company Srbijagas, that Moscow is committed to all earlier agreements.

"Right now, negotiations continue on further gas supplies, on a new long-term contract," he said. "I know that the general director of the state company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, was also here. We are fully committed to all the agreements that we have had and have."

Lavrov said Moscow hopes Serbia's new government will ensure continuity in the strategic partnership with Russia.

"We hope that the new government will also ensure continuity in terms of the strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. I am very glad to see you. I expect you to acquaint us with the latest assessments of events in your country," he said.

In a message to the organizers and participants of the fourth Astrakhan International Forum, Lavrov said the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) opens new opportunities to strengthen foreign trade ties and realize the economic potential of Eurasian countries.

He said that amid changes in the world's logistics map, the need for new cargo routes between Russia and foreign countries is growing, including through the transit capabilities of the Caspian region.

"In line with President Vladimir Putin's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership, the International North-South Transport Corridor is called on to make a significant contribution to strengthening foreign trade ties and unlocking the investment and economic potential of the participating countries," he said.

Lavrov said the forum has proven itself over the years as a sought-after venue for dialogue between authorities, business circles and experts.

"I am confident that the discussions planned at the forum will be constructive, and that their result will be fruitful ideas on ways of further cooperation and integration in the Eurasian space," he added.





