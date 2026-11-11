Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Gulf of Aqaba, briefly halts flights at Israel’s Ramon Airport

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Gulf of Aqaba in southern Jordan on Wednesday, prompting alerts in southern Israel and briefly suspending flights at Ramon Airport.

The Jordan Seismological Observatory said in a statement that the quake was recorded at 12.24 pm local time (0924GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The statement did not say whether the tremor was felt by residents or whether it caused casualties or material damage in Jordan.

Israeli news site Ynet reported that earthquake alerts were activated in Eilat, Eilot and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be'er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region.

The Israel Airports Authority temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings at Ramon Airport while infrastructure inspections were carried out following the quake felt in the Eilat area.

Flights later resumed after the checks were completed.

Israeli police said no casualties or damage had been reported.

According to Israel's Geological Institute, the earthquake occurred about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat.

The Gulf of Aqaba is an active seismic zone. Its strongest recorded earthquake struck in November 1995 with a magnitude of 7.3.



