UN migration agency reports 71 Ebola cases detected along Congo routes

The UN migration agency reported 71 Ebola cases detected along travel routes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the outbreak began, warning that a $59.8-million funding shortfall threatens efforts to contain the disease.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the cases were identified through surveillance at points of entry and control, although its latest report also described them as initial alerts.

Three confirmed cases were separately detected at displacement sites between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, highlighting the importance of monitoring beyond official border crossings.

"Ebola screening cannot stop at hospitals or official border crossings," said IOM Regional Director Frantz Celestin.

"People need timely access to health information and services wherever they live and travel, including displacement sites and remote border communities," he added.

The agency said insecurity and continued displacement were complicating surveillance, with imported cases also reported in Kenya and Nigeria.

IOM supports 67 displacement sites in the Congo, including 50 in health zones affected by the outbreak.

Of the $110 million requested for its regional Ebola response, $50.2 million has been received, leaving a $59.8 million shortfall, according to the agency.

It warned that additional funding was essential to sustain disease surveillance, early detection and preparedness across affected and neighboring countries.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has crossed 10,000, including more than 5,000 deaths since the outbreak in May, according to government data.



