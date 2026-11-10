SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, BAHRAINS KING DISCUSS COOPERATION, REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and the latest regional developments on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The two leaders reviewed the countries' longstanding relations, areas of cooperation and ways to further develop ties during a meeting in Riyadh.

They also discussed efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening relations with Bahrain across sectors and wished the kingdom and its people continued progress.

The Bahraini monarch praised the efforts of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the crown prince to consolidate ties.

He also commended Saudi Arabia's support for Bahrain and its role in advancing joint Gulf cooperation and strengthening regional security and stability.

Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting alongside officials from both countries.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions about escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, as well as continuing disagreements between the US and Iran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government, while the Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country.

Over the years, the conflict has seen Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory, including oil facilities and civilian sites.

Meanwhile, Qatar continues mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran to contain tensions and resume negotiations.

Disagreements about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil and gas shipping routes, remain a major obstacle to renewed talks.

The Bahraini king arrived in Riyadh earlier Tuesday, where he was received by the Saudi crown prince at King Khalid International Airport.

Following the meeting, he departed Riyadh the same day and was seen off at the airport by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and the two countries' ambassadors, according to SPA.





