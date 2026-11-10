Israel undermining Gaza health system: Doctors Without Borders

Israel has severely damaged Gaza's health system by targeting medical workers and obstructing the entry of medical supplies, the president of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday.

Javid Abdelmoneim told Anadolu that continued Israeli attacks and casualties, including children, do not reflect the existence of an effective ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel has revoked our authorization to operate and is preventing medical supplies from entering Gaza, including wheelchairs, crutches and ultrasound machines, on the grounds that they could be used for military purposes," he said.

The revocation of operating permits for more than 30 nongovernmental organizations has led to the absence of international staff and a reduction in health services, particularly in the occupied West Bank, he added.

Health workers in Gaza have been killed, detained and tortured, Abdelmoneim said, adding that Israel has held an MSF surgeon for more than a year without charges.

The MSF president also warned of deteriorating living conditions in Gaza amid shortages of clean water and the spread of sewage.

He called on the international community to take concrete steps to support Palestinians and ensure respect for international law.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, shelter and reconstruction needs remain extensive in Gaza amid continued Israeli violations and restrictions on the entry of construction materials and shelter supplies.