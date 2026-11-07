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News World Russia says it hit targets in and around Kyiv in massive overnight strike

Russia says it hit targets in and around Kyiv in massive overnight strike

Russia launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles and strike drones across Kyiv and surrounding regions overnight, damaging major energy facilities and striking the capital's Northern Bridge in an assault Moscow claimed targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial production, logistics hubs, and transport corridors.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 07,2026 12:51 PM
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RUSSIA SAYS IT HIT TARGETS IN AND AROUND KYIV IN MASSIVE OVERNIGHT STRIKE

Russia said its forces carried out a massive overnight strike on what ⁠it described as ⁠targets in Ukraine's military-industrial sector and energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv ⁠and the surrounding region.

In Kyiv, Russia's defence ministry said strikes hit the Northern Bridge — which it said was being used to transport weapons, military equipment and ⁠vehicles ⁠for the Ukrainian armed forces — and the Meridian plant, which Russia says produces Flamingo cruise missiles.

The ministry also said the strikes damaged several ⁠energy and industrial facilities in the Kyiv region, including a power plant, an electricity substation and a munitions manufacturing facility.

It added that Russian ⁠forces ‌struck ‌an electricity substation in ⁠the Zhytomyr ‌region and a cargo vessel in ⁠the Black Sea that ⁠it said was transporting ⁠military equipment and dual-use goods to Ukraine.