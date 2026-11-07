US army announces new task force to disrupt Iran’s supply routes

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday announced the establishment of a new task force aimed at disrupting Iran's use of land routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials, expanding Washington's pressure on Tehran.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X, CENTCOM said Adm. Brad Cooper, the command's chief, directed the formation of Task Force Iron Gate on Nov. 7. The unit, comprising approximately 20 civilian and military personnel, will be based in Tampa, Florida.

The task force will work with other US government agencies to monitor and prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and what Washington describes as illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," Cooper said.

He added that closer cooperation with US government agencies would further limit Tehran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its military.

The announcement comes as Washington maintains its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which CENTCOM said has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

According to CENTCOM, the new initiative will focus on Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea, while the naval restrictions cover Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM said enforcement measures at sea would continue against all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports, with humanitarian aid remaining an exception to the restrictions.





