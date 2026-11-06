Republic of Congo launches global afforestation, reforestation drive

Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso on Friday launched the global Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation initiative in the country, calling for global solidarity in reversing the loss of forest cover worldwide.

During the event, attended by several African leaders in the country's Ignie district, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the current chairperson of the African Union, symbolically handed Sassou N'Guesso a mango sapling brought from his country, which was then planted.

"This decade calls on us to reverse the trend of destroying forests to finally strengthen forest cover. Today marks the starting point of a national and international mobilization for forests," Sassou N'Guesso said.

The launch comes days ahead of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled to take place this month in Türkiye.

The UN adopted the Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation in line with Sustainable Forest Management in 2025, a global initiative aimed at increasing the world's forest cover through afforestation and reforestation programs.

Scheduled to run from 2027 to 2036, the initiative aims to help address climate change.

The adoption followed a proposal submitted by the Republic of Congo, aimed at strengthening international cooperation and capacity-building to halt and reverse the loss of forest cover worldwide.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera and Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, attended the ceremony.



