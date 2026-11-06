More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Spain’s Canary Islands overnight, 1 dead

More than 1,000 migrants were brought ashore in Spain's Canary Islands overnight, including one who had died, as a surge in arrivals strained services on the small island of El Hierro.

Rescuers brought at least 1,021 people to El Hierro, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote between Thursday evening and Friday morning, Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo.

Most arrived on El Hierro, an island of around 11,500 residents, where health services are under pressure and protesters have accused authorities of abandoning them.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo called the situation "absolutely unsustainable" and warned that it could worsen, requesting an urgent meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The provisional overnight tally excluded several boats whose passenger numbers had not yet been confirmed. Rescuers were also preparing to assist two more vessels near El Hierro.

The Canary Islands received more than 3,200 migrants during the first five days of November, including around 2,300 on El Hierro. Those arriving on El Hierro included 307 minors and 11 babies, according to an EFE tally. Most had departed from Senegal.

Residents protest

Dozens of protesters gathered in La Restinga, the port town on El Hierro where rescued migrants are brought ashore, to express frustration over the pressure on the island and what they described as official neglect.

"We are here because everyone looks the other way," one protester told local broadcaster RTVC.

"I want to make it clear that we aren't racist. The racists are those in power who do nothing, knowing that people are arriving in precarious conditions," the protester added.

Others complained that local fishers were unable to enter or leave the port to work.

Clavijo said El Hierro's health services were under strain and called for additional resources from the central government, closer coordination and greater European involvement.

He also warned that all indications suggest that the situation "is going to get worse."

The Canary Islands received 6,194 migrants by sea in October, nearly five times the number recorded in the same month last year, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Despite the recent surge, arrivals from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 totaled 13,327, slightly below the same period in 2025 and well below the 34,087 recorded in 2024 and 30,425 in 2023.







