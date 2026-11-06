KREMLIN WELCOMES MELANIA TRUMPS MEETING WITH RUSSIAN, UKRAINIAN REPRESENTATIVES

The Kremlin said Friday it viewed positively a White House event hosted by US first lady Melania Trump a day earlier, bringing together Russian and Ukrainian representatives to discuss a local ceasefire implemented last week in the city of Oleshky.

"We certainly view the meeting in a positive light," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

Peskov said the US first lady and her team had made "significant" efforts to implement humanitarian measures under the ceasefire in the Russian-controlled city, located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, working in coordination with the human rights commissioners of Moscow and Kyiv.

He highlighted the work of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, noting that Melania Trump herself had acknowledged her contributions.

Asked whether political and humanitarian contacts between the US and Russia complemented each other, Peskov said they worked together "perfectly," describing the cooperation as a "very good practice."

He further denied having information on the results of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, saying: "No, he hasn't returned (from the US) yet. Therefore, we don't have any information about the details just yet."

On Thursday, Melania Trump brought together representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House, where she spoke about the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, which expired at 2100GMT Sunday.

The event also featured remarks by Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

Melania Trump urged renewed efforts to achieve lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv, highlighting the ceasefire as an example of what cooperation between the two countries could accomplish.

Trump signals broader agreement after meeting Russian envoy

Later Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters in the Oval Office that he had met Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who attended the event hosted by the first lady, but said he had not met the Ukrainian representatives.

Asked what they had discussed, Trump said: "I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement… It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."

Asked Friday about the outcome of the meeting between Trump and Dmitriev, Peskov said Moscow had not yet received details.

"No, he hasn't returned (from the US) yet. Therefore, we don't have any information about the details just yet," he said.

Kremlin says Europe has offered no security proposals

Peskov declined to comment on the agreement mentioned by Trump, while saying Russia had not received any proposals from Europe concerning security guarantees.

He said discussions with European countries would become "necessary" to address mutual security between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the future of Europe's broader security architecture.

"As we can see, they (Europe) haven't even been able to decide yet who is authorized to speak on their behalf. Consequently, we observe a persistent indecisiveness and lack of readiness on their side," Peskov added.





