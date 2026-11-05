Algeria launches local election campaign with over 162,000 candidates

Algeria launched campaigning Thursday for the Nov. 28 local elections, with more than 162,000 candidates competing for seats on municipal and provincial councils.

Citing figures from the National Independent Authority for Elections, the Algerian Press Service said 141,388 candidates are running for municipal council seats, while 21,476 are seeking membership in provincial councils.

The campaign will last 20 days, after which a three-day electoral silence period will begin ahead of voting, in accordance with Algerian election law.

Voters will elect provincial council members in 69 provinces, as well as municipal council members in 1,541 municipalities nationwide.

A total of 24,236,959 voters are registered to take part in the elections, according to the electoral authority.

Campaign regulations prohibit the use of national symbols for electoral purposes, as well as hate speech based on regional, linguistic, ethnic or other considerations.

The rules also ban the use of foreign languages during campaigning and prohibit the use of state resources, public institutions, schools, universities, and places of worship for electoral propaganda.

Campaigning is limited to authorized public rallies, neighborhood meetings, and posters displayed in designated areas.

The elections will be held under an open-list system introduced in 2021, allowing voters to select preferred candidates within a list rather than relying on the candidates' predetermined order.

The vote will be Algeria's second local election since 2019.





