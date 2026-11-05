Gaza civil defense warns heavy rains, strong winds threaten nearly 950,000 displaced Palestinians

Gaza's Civil Defense warned Thursday that heavy rainfall and strong winds expected Friday could endanger displaced Palestinians living in tents and temporary shelters, as well as families staying in damaged buildings at risk of collapse.

The warning comes as nearly 950,000 displaced Palestinians live in areas exposed to moderate or high flood risks, according to UN figures.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense Directorate urged residents to take preventive measures to avoid potential dangers associated with the weather system expected to affect the enclave Friday.

It particularly warned displaced people living in tents and temporary shelters, as well as families residing in homes damaged by Israeli bombardment, of the risk of partial building collapses due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The directorate advised residents to firmly secure plastic coverings and tent pegs, build earthen barriers around tents, dig channels to drain rainwater and keep belongings elevated above ground level.

It also warned against living in structurally damaged buildings or pitching tents nearby, urging residents to move to safer locations.

The agency appealed to humanitarian and community organizations to urgently provide safe shelter for displaced families and strengthen protection against severe weather conditions.

The warning comes as Gaza faces a worsening shelter crisis following widespread destruction of residential neighborhoods during Israel's military offensive, forcing Palestinians into tents, temporary shelters and damaged buildings.

According to figures released by Gaza's government media office in August 2026, more than 2.15 million displaced Palestinians are living across the enclave, including approximately 867,000 in deteriorating tents and more than 1 million in shelter centers.

On Oct. 15, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that approximately 950,000 displaced Palestinians were living in locations exposed to moderate or high flood risks.

Of those, more than 400,000 face high flood risks, while approximately 44,000 Palestinians are staying in more than 2,300 structurally unsafe buildings, the UN agency said.

OCHA also reported that 294,250 families require shelter assistance ahead of the rainy season.

Displaced Palestinians face the risk of rainwater flooding their tents or strong winds tearing them apart, while low-lying areas remain vulnerable to flash floods amid damaged drainage systems and shortages of emergency response equipment.

The humanitarian crisis has been compounded by widespread destruction caused by Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 2023.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of shelter materials and equipment needed to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure also remain in place despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.





