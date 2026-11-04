Istanbul exhibition explores Ara Guler’s legacy through Leica archives

An exhibition tracing photographer Ara Guler's journey from receiving the title "Master of Leica" in 1962 to being inducted into the "Leica Hall of Fame" in 2015 explores not only his works but also the equipment he used and his ties to the international photography world.

The exhibition features photographs by Guler published in Leica magazine, cameras he purchased and notes he kept about the equipment. Handwritten correspondence by the renowned photographer also highlights the exhibition's archival value.

Spread across four galleries, the exhibition follows a chronological narrative, focusing on different periods and themes in Guler's career. Alongside his color photographs, the selection also includes black-and-white images he took in Istanbul and across Anatolia.

Cagla Sarac, art adviser to Dogus Group and director of the Ara Guler Archive and Research Center (AGAVAM), told Anadolu that the museum regularly renews its exhibitions to bring more material from Guler's extensive archive to visitors.

Noting that the museum has opened its 13th exhibition, Sarac said the previous exhibition focused on Guler's photographs taken at the Cannes Film Festival, while the latest one explores his relationship with Leica.