WHO says 2 new candidate vaccines to join Ebola trial in DR Congo

Two additional vaccine candidates are set to join an Ebola trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

Tedros said at a news conference in Geneva that WHO expert groups had recommended including ChAdOx1 BDBV, developed by Oxford University with the Serum Institute of India, and Moderna's mRNA-1469.

Both candidates were designed specifically for the Bundibugyo virus.

The trial began last month with Ervebo, a vaccine approved against Ebola caused by the Zaire virus but not for the Bundibugyo virus.

More than 10,000 Ebola cases and 5,000 deaths have been reported in Congo, where new infection hotspots continue to emerge, said Tedros.

In Kenya, nine cases have been reported, including two deaths. One case has been confirmed in Nigeria, according to the WHO.

Tedros urged the removal of travel restrictions imposed by some countries, warning that they could discourage transparent reporting.

"We call on countries that have imposed travel restrictions to lift them. Such restrictions punish countries for doing the right thing, create disincentives for transparency, and harm the response," said Tedros. The "WHO is supporting all countries neighboring DRC to prepare for the possible importation of cases."