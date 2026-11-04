Japan mulls financial aid to US-sanctioned International Criminal Court

Japan is considering financial assistance to the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid sweeping sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration, the government said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo was examining possible financial measures while maintaining consultations with ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, and other countries.

Speaking at a news conference, Kihara reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting the court and upholding international law, according to a video recording of the briefing.

The announcement followed Akane's criticism of Washington's sanctions during her annual report to the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Akane warned that the restrictions threatened judicial independence and urged member states to take concrete measures to protect the court.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the ICC itself on Oct. 9, following earlier restrictions targeting its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.

Washington has opposed ICC investigations involving the US and has vowed to dismantle the court.

Notably, the US pressure on the ICC comes amid arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for attacks on Gaza.

The Hague-based court investigates genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity when national authorities are unwilling or unable to prosecute.

The US is not an ICC member. Japan, a major financial contributor to the court, has maintained its support for the institution despite its close security alliance with Washington.





