OpenAI names former US army secretary for national security role

OpenAI appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as its senior counselor for national security modernization, creating a new position focused on advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in national security, cybersecurity and defense.

The appointment, announced Monday, will see Driscoll work with OpenAI's senior leadership, government officials, industry executives, academic institutions and international partners to identify opportunities for advanced AI to strengthen national security capabilities, particularly among the US and its allies.

In his newly created role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector partners on modernizing policies and strategies to incorporate AI into national security operations. He will also help OpenAI's internal teams better understand the operational requirements and challenges facing national security institutions around the world.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the appointment, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

"AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it's developed," Altman said.

Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, overseeing the service's operations, modernization programs and resource allocation.

His resignation from the post followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over Army leadership and modernization priorities.

Driscoll described his move to OpenAI as an opportunity to help military personnel and national security institutions benefit from rapidly advancing technology.

"I'm joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," he said.





