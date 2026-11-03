Lithuanian president questions use of ‘hybrid threats’ term for Russian operations

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday questioned the use of the term "hybrid threats" to describe Russian operations, saying some recent attacks were "kinetic," according to broadcaster LRT.

In a statement released by the presidential office, Nauseda described the term as a "convenient euphemism" that avoids clearly defining the nature of the activities.

"Some of the recent attacks in essence are kinetic attacks," he said.

Nauseda made the remarks while opening the Berlin Security Conference, co-hosted by Germany and Lithuania.

He said the transatlantic relationship remained the foundation of collective security and that greater European responsibility for its own defense should strengthen NATO.

The president also highlighted defense cooperation between Lithuania and Germany, referring to Germany's decision to deploy its 45th Armored Brigade in Lithuania and cooperation between the two countries' defense industries.

He described Germany as Lithuania's most important partner in the sector, citing the construction of a Rheinmetall artillery ammunition factory in Lithuania and a joint project with KNDS to assemble, maintain and repair Leopard tanks.

Nauseda also outlined Lithuania's priorities for its presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.

Security and defense, internal security, EU enlargement and competitiveness will be among the priorities, he said.

According to the presidential office, Lithuania will seek to ensure long-term support for Ukraine's security and defense, strengthen Europe's defense readiness, including through the Eastern Flank Watch initiative, and improve military mobility.





