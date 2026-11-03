King Charles warns of global instability at Commonwealth summit

Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday warned of growing international instability, mounting conflicts and the erosion of global norms as he addressed the opening of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.

"As international norms and systems are tested to their limits, brutal conflict stalks our world, destroying lives and casting long shadows across the globe," the British monarch said in his address.

He also highlighted the growing threats posed by climate change, environmental destruction and rapid technological transformation, describing the combined challenges as "the crisis of our time."

Charles urged Commonwealth members to strengthen cooperation, saying the organization offered an important platform for addressing shared global problems through partnerships, trade and investment.

The king also addressed the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, acknowledging its lasting impact on Caribbean nations and other Commonwealth members.

"That shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow," he said.

While acknowledging that the past cannot be changed, Charles stressed the importance of learning from history and building partnerships to address its consequences through education, employment opportunities and economic development.

He also called for greater investment in climate resilience, renewable energy and nature protection, particularly in vulnerable island nations that have contributed little to global emissions but face some of their harshest consequences.