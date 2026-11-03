Iran says US response to its demands 'not convincing'

Iran said Tuesday that Washington's response to its demands was "not convincing," insisting that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen only after the US fulfilled seven Iranian conditions.

"The US response to Iran's rights and demands was not convincing," Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on US social media platform X.

"They must respond fully and explicitly to Iran's seven conditions and fulfill them. Only then will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," he added.

Tehran's reported seven conditions include a ceasefire across the Middle East, the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the lifting of sanctions on Iran's oil sector.

The demands also include ending the US naval blockade, paying war reparations, withdrawing US forces and ending threats and interference.

Rezaei's remarks came amid ongoing Qatari mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Tuesday, citing sources close to the mediation team, that Washington had agreed to a draft memorandum of understanding presented to Iran by a Qatari delegation Monday.





