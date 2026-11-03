Iran vows military response without ‘geographical limits,’ outlines 5 conditions for regional security

Iran's top military commander warned Tuesday that the country's armed forces would respond to any threat without "geographical limits," outlining five conditions for establishing lasting security.

Maj. Gen. Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces and commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the material and non-material assets of Iran's adversaries were within the reach of its military forces, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

He said Iran had emerged as a "fourth center of global power" through its control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, and its ability to determine the rules governing access to the waterway.

Abdollahi outlined five conditions that Tehran considers essential for establishing lasting security.

The first condition calls for ending wars on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, while rejecting negotiations conducted under military threats.

The second demands the complete lifting of sanctions against Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The third calls for compensation for damage caused by wars, with Abdollahi stressing that Iran considers itself a "creditor rather than a debtor."

The fourth demands recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and the replacement of the US-led security framework with what he described as a "Hormuz mechanism."

The fifth calls for guarantees against renewed military attacks and the establishment of security arrangements led by countries in the region.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US following the war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on Feb. 28.

Iran has repeatedly demanded an end to a US naval blockade and the removal of economic sanctions as part of efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement.

On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who leads Tehran's negotiating team, said Iran had delivered a "firm and rational" response to Washington and that the US must now decide whether to prevent another war.

Qalibaf also warned that any renewed US military action would trigger an "unpredictable" Iranian response without geographical limitations.