Vance makes election-eve pitch in upstate New York

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday made a closing pitch for Republican House candidates in upstate New York on the eve of the midterm elections.

"We have had zero illegal border crossings in 17 months in our country," Vance told supporters.

He also claimed the administration had brought "fentanyl deaths to the lowest level in over a decade by going to war against the drug cartels."

Vance accused Democrat Blake Gendebien, who faces Republican Anthony Constantino in New York's 21st Congressional District, of treating voters "with such naked contempt."

"The workers of this district don't need your opinion of them. Tomorrow, they're going to give you theirs," he said.

In the neighboring 22nd Congressional District, he backed Republican Kailee Buller against Democratic Rep. John Mannion, saying Mannion "votes with congressional Democrats 98% of the time."

"America belongs to those who love it, not to those who hate it," Vance said.





