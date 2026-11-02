China, Pakistan discuss ways to advance strategic partnership

China and Pakistan on Monday discussed ways to advance their longstanding strategic partnership, as well as evolving regional and international security dynamics.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Haixing at the army's headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, the military said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics and bilateral relations.

They expressed their shared resolve to further strengthen the "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership" between Pakistan and China.

Highlighting the "historic and time-tested bonds" between the two countries, Munir emphasized the importance of sustained high-level engagement, stronger institutional ties and expanded cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Liu, in turn, appreciated Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and stability and expressed confidence in further advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between the two allies.

Liu, who is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, also met with Islamabad's top diplomat Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's "continued" commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Both officials expressed their resolve to maintain "close" coordination and carry forward the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The two countries last week launched the China-Pakistan Information Corridor to focus on countering misleading narratives, cultural exchanges and cooperation between think tanks.





