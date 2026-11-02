At least 4 killed in bombing near military base in Colombia: Governor

At least four people, including a 2-month-old infant, were killed when an explosives-laden truck detonated near a military installation in western Colombia on Sunday night, regional authorities said Monday.

"It is with profound sorrow that I report the attack in Planadas has left a preliminary death toll of four people, including a baby just two months old," Tolima Governor Adriana Magali Matiz said on US social media platform X.

She described the explosion as "unacceptable" and demanded decisive action against those responsible.

The Colombian army's Fifth Division also condemned the bombing, describing it as a "terrorist act."

In a statement, the military called the attack a "serious violation of human rights," saying it disregarded civilian safety and endangered military personnel stationed in the area.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Southern Tolima has long experienced unrest linked to dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as FARC.

Military commanders previously attributed drone strikes carried out in Planadas in August to the guerrilla network.



