2 PEOPLE KILLED IN FIRE AT ABANDONED WAREHOUSE IN ITALYS TRIESTE

2 people killed in fire at abandoned warehouse in Italy's Trieste

A man and a woman were killed in a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the Old Port area of the northeastern Italian city of Trieste, ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

The bodies of the two victims were found on the first floor of the three-story building during firefighting operations, according to initial reports.

Initial findings suggest that the blaze was caused by a fire allegedly lit by a group of migrants inside the warehouse.

As the flames spread through the building, the group reportedly managed to escape, while the two victims remained trapped.

Firefighters entered the structure wearing breathing apparatus and began extinguishing the flames and inspecting the building.

A wooden mezzanine on the ground floor collapsed during the operation, although no rescuers were injured.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or confirmed the circumstances surrounding their deaths.





