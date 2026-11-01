News World German minister: left-wingers, migrant 'troublemakers' behind violence

German minister: left-wingers, migrant 'troublemakers' behind violence

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt condemned violent rioting and looting that erupted in major cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, and Cologne following nationwide youth demonstrations, calling on Sunday for severe legal penalties against the perpetrators and attributing the unrest to violent left-wing groups and opportunists.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Sunday condemned the riots that followed youth demonstrations in several major cities, including Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt, blaming troublemakers for the violence.



"Violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from migrant communities in the evening hijacked the peaceful demonstrations that took place during (Saturday) afternoon," Dobrindt told the Bild tabloid.



"The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable. Serious penalties must follow these breaches of the public peace," he said.



Dobrindt praised the actions of the security forces. "Violent outbreaks such as those seen in Paris were prevented thanks to the highly committed efforts of our police officers," he said.



"The police operation strategy, involving a strong visible presence and the decentralized deployment of forces, proved successful," the minister added.



Following initially peaceful demonstrations involving tens of thousands of young people, violent incidents and riots broke out during the evening, particularly in Frankfurt and Cologne.



In Berlin, bottles and firecrackers were thrown. Police used water cannon in several cities.



The initiative Gen Z regelt (Gen Z takes charge) had called for peaceful protests in more than 30 cities.



Its demands include increased funding for schools, measures to tackle the rising cost of living and stronger policies to counter global warming.



Similar protests in France have led to serious riots in recent weeks.







