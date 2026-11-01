Erdoğan to visit South Korea on November 2-4 for summit with Lee

Turkish President ⁠Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ⁠will visit Seoul from ⁠November 2 to 4 for a ⁠bilateral summit with ⁠his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae ⁠Myung, the Korean presidential office said ⁠in ‌a ‌statement ⁠on ‌Sunday.