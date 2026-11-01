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News World Erdoğan to visit South Korea on November 2-4 for summit with Lee

Erdoğan to visit South Korea on November 2-4 for summit with Lee

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Seoul from November 2 to 4 to hold a bilateral summit with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, the presidential office in Seoul confirmed on Sunday.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 01,2026 12:48 PM
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ERDOĞAN TO VISIT SOUTH KOREA ON NOVEMBER 2-4 FOR SUMMIT WITH LEE

Turkish President ⁠Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ⁠will visit Seoul from ⁠November 2 to 4 for a ⁠bilateral summit with ⁠his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae ⁠Myung, the Korean presidential office said ⁠in ‌a ‌statement ⁠on ‌Sunday.