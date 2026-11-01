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Erdoğan to visit South Korea on November 2-4 for summit with Lee
Erdoğan to visit South Korea on November 2-4 for summit with Lee
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Seoul from November 2 to 4 to hold a bilateral summit with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, the presidential office in Seoul confirmed on Sunday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Seoul from November 2 to 4 for a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung, the Korean presidential office said in a statement on Sunday.