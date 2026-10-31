Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation agreement

Türkiye and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of understanding on health and medical sciences to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced on Saturday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Memişoğlu said Türkiye continues to expand its international cooperation in the healthcare sector.

He said he met with his North Macedonian counterpart Sasho Klekovski on the sidelines of the 12th Turkic Medical World Congress, where the two countries signed the memorandum.

"We aim to develop our joint efforts in many areas, particularly public health, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, healthcare investments and the digitalization of health services," Memişoğlu said.

The Turkish minister expressed confidence that the agreement would further strengthen bilateral cooperation in healthcare.

"I sincerely believe that our cooperation in healthcare will be further strengthened in the coming period, and I hope the agreement we have signed will bring positive outcomes for our countries," he added.