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News World Iran has discussed Vance letter at senior level: FM Araqchi

Iran has discussed Vance letter at senior level: FM Araqchi

Iran says it discussed US Vice President JD Vance’s letter but has no direct talks planned; reports say Vance offered to restart peace talks, which Trump denies, saying the outreach was only to discuss allowing medical supplies.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 31,2026 04:46 PM
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IRAN HAS DISCUSSED VANCE LETTER AT SENIOR LEVEL: FM ARAQCHI

Tehran has discussed US Vice President JD Vance's letter ⁠in high-level ⁠meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera, ⁠though he added there are currently no plans for direct talks with the US scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vance, who ⁠led the ⁠US delegation at past peace talks, sent a letter to a senior Iranian official. The New York ⁠Times and Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had offered to restart peace talks, but ⁠Trump ‌denied ‌this and said the ⁠proposal ‌was only to discuss allowing ⁠in medical ⁠supplies.