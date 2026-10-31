Iran has discussed Vance letter at senior level: FM Araqchi

Tehran has discussed US Vice President JD Vance's letter ⁠in high-level ⁠meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera, ⁠though he added there are currently no plans for direct talks with the US scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vance, who ⁠led the ⁠US delegation at past peace talks, sent a letter to a senior Iranian official. The New York ⁠Times and Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had offered to restart peace talks, but ⁠Trump ‌denied ‌this and said the ⁠proposal ‌was only to discuss allowing ⁠in medical ⁠supplies.