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News World Russia hits Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Zelensky

Russia hits Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Zelensky

A wave of overnight Russian drone strikes struck critical energy infrastructure across Ukraine, cutting electricity to roughly 280,000 households across the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday as emergency crews worked to restore damaged power transmission lines.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 31,2026 04:36 PM
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RUSSIA HITS UKRAINES ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE: ZELENSKY

Russian drones struck Ukraine's energy facilities in ⁠overnight ⁠attacks, knocking out electricity supplies to about 280,000 ⁠Ukrainian families in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"These Russian strikes have ⁠created ⁠a difficult situation with electricity supplies across our regions," Zelensky said on the Telegram app. "The ⁠world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. Everyone who ⁠does not ‌want ‌to see ⁠this Russian ‌escalation spread further into Europe ⁠must ⁠help Ukraine."