RUSSIA HITS UKRAINES ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE: ZELENSKY

Russian drones struck Ukraine's energy facilities in ⁠overnight ⁠attacks, knocking out electricity supplies to about 280,000 ⁠Ukrainian families in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"These Russian strikes have ⁠created ⁠a difficult situation with electricity supplies across our regions," Zelensky said on the Telegram app. "The ⁠world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. Everyone who ⁠does not ‌want ‌to see ⁠this Russian ‌escalation spread further into Europe ⁠must ⁠help Ukraine."







