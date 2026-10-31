Rwanda, Russian corporation sign nuclear development deal

Rwanda has signed an agreement with Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom to support the development of a small modular reactor (SMR) and a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology, authorities said Saturday.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

In a statement, the Rwandan Embassy in Moscow said that under the deal, Rosatom would partner with Rwanda to develop clean nuclear energy and train nuclear scientists and technical personnel as key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Officials said nuclear technologies would be used in cancer treatment, preservation of agricultural produce and mineral processing, bringing direct benefits to Rwandans in sectors including health, agriculture and mining, as well as providing affordable electricity to homes.

"These technologies are key for Rwanda's development and Vision2050. Construction works will soon commence in Rwanda, which will also create jobs for our youths," the statement said.





