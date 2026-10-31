Police report arrests during Gen Z protest in Hamburg

At least two people were arrested during a Gen Z youth protest march in Hamburg on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

One of them was apparently carrying a fake firearm during the march in Hamburg's upscale Jungfernstieg neighborhood. Police officers overpowered both men. There were no immediate reports of injuries or information about their motives.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters.

More than 10,000 people took part in the march in Hamburg.

Police had prepared for a large-scale operation following the announcement of nationwide youth protests. Drones and water cannons were deployed.

The "Gen Z Takes Charge" initiative called for protests throughout Germany. Demonstrators are demanding more funding for the school system, consistent climate protection, measures to combat rising living costs and opposition to the introduction of mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, police in the southern German city of Stuttgart reported that pyrotechnics were apparently fired at officers from within the Gen Z protest march. Police also reported scattered vandalism along the route, including graffiti and burning litter bins, which officers extinguished.

Earlier, the march had been halted several times over masked participants and pyrotechnics. According to police, at least 3,000 people took part, with some participants wearing face masks.



