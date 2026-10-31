Iran warns war could spread ‘much wider’ if US launches ‘another military adventure’

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian army, said Saturday that renewed war would "engulf a much wider area" if US President Donald Trump "resorts to another adventure in the region" alongside Israel.

"If the US president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area," Akraminia wrote on US social media company X.

"And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump's) hands," he warned.

Citing "the US President's track record of betraying diplomacy," Akraminia said the Iranian army is "continuously" enhancing its combat readiness and "closely monitoring" US movements in the region.

His remarks came as tensions in the Middle East remained high after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation in the region.

Despite subsequent diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions have persisted over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.