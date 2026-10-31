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News World French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday

French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday

Two leading French student unions called for nationwide blockades of high schools and universities on Tuesday and Thursday, escalating a coordinated mobilization to pressure the government into overhauling the national education system, boosting public school funding, and addressing deteriorating learning conditions across secondary and higher education.

AFP WORLD
Published October 31,2026 04:30 PM
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FRENCH STUDENT UNIONS CALL FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND UNIVERSITY BLOCKADES TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Two French student unions called on students to blockade high schools and universities on Tuesday and Thursday, demanding that the government reform the education system and improve learning conditions.

"Starting this Tuesday, we will blockade our universities and high schools, and we will do so again on Thursday before joining the demonstration on November 5 called by workers and trade unions," Sabrine Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union etudiante, told reporters at a protest march in Paris on Saturday.