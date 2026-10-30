MOSCOW SAYS KYIV IGNORING TRUMPS CALLS TO HALT STRIKES ON RUSSIAN OIL REFINERIES

Ukraine is ignoring US President Donald Trump's repeated demands to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, a Russian presidential aide said Friday.

"They have once again disobeyed him and are simply ignoring him, I would say. Trump has been persistent on this issue and continues to be so, but they are not listening," Yury Ushakov told media outlet Vesti.

Ushakov also said Ukraine would unlikely have carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries without European support.

"They are probably 'brave' because Europe continues to support them. On their own, they would hardly have dared to do this," he said.

On upcoming trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, Ushakov said the talks are crucial to developments surrounding the war.

"Of course," he said when asked whether much of Ukraine's future depends on the US. "Incidentally, we plan to hold trilateral talks with the Ukrainians under US mediation, which are, in a sense, decisive for everything that is happening these days and these years."

He also said that Russia and the US are coordinating a date for the upcoming trilateral talks.





