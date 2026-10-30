Carney says Canada, EU pursuing ‘deepest possible partnership' short of membership

Canada and the EU are looking to strengthen their relationship beyond previous levels, with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday describing the goal as the "deepest possible partnership, short of accession," amid growing global uncertainty.

Speaking at a Canada-EU summit in Montreal alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Carney said closer ties would create economic opportunities, strengthen security, and reduce dependence on other global powers.

The summit saw the launch of the Canada-EU Alliance for the Future, focusing on trade, energy, critical minerals, technology, and security. Both sides also agreed to strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for businesses and workers, according to a joint statement.

The statement outlined the conclusion of negotiations on digital trade and competition agreements, as well as plans to explore investment in Canada's critical minerals sector. The leaders also called for a feasibility study on long-term Canadian LNG exports to Europe to help improve energy security.

Carney highlighted the benefits for Canadians, including better access to European markets and more opportunities for students and researchers through EU programs.

Both sides hope to define the terms of a closer partnership by their 2027 summit, with discussions expected to continue in the coming months.

With global tensions and trade uncertainty on the rise, Carney said stronger Canada-EU ties would allow both sides to rely on each other's strengths and have greater control over their economic futures.





