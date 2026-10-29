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News World Russian drone attack on train station kills 13 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

Russian drone attack on train station kills 13 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

At least 13 people were killed when a Russian drone slammed into a platform at the Dnipro railway station in central Ukraine, where a train was parked, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 29,2026 03:11 PM
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RUSSIAN DRONE ATTACK ON TRAIN STATION KILLS 13 IN UKRAINE’S DNIPRO

A Russian drone killed 13 people at ⁠the main ⁠railway station in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform ⁠crowded with people boarding a train, officials said.

The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform where a commuter ⁠train was ⁠preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a post on Telegram that at ⁠least five more people were wounded.

"Despite a warning of heightened danger, people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, ⁠adding ‌that ‌rescuers were on ⁠the scene.

"Many people ‌were killed. Lots were injured," Dnipro ⁠Mayor Borys Filatov ⁠wrote on Telegram.