Russian drone attack on train station kills 13 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

A Russian drone killed 13 people at ⁠the main ⁠railway station in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform ⁠crowded with people boarding a train, officials said.

The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform where a commuter ⁠train was ⁠preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a post on Telegram that at ⁠least five more people were wounded.

"Despite a warning of heightened danger, people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, ⁠adding ‌that ‌rescuers were on ⁠the scene.

"Many people ‌were killed. Lots were injured," Dnipro ⁠Mayor Borys Filatov ⁠wrote on Telegram.







