Putin says Russia to continue playing role of ‘responsible’ supplier of grain to Africa

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will continue its role as a "responsible" supplier of grain to Africa.

"Russia will continue to play the role of a responsible supplier of grain crops to Africa; we will do so, as before, on both a contractual and a gratuitous basis," Putin told a news conference with his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye in Moscow, following the Third Russia-Africa Summit.

Saying that Moscow is committed to building a "truly strategic, multifaceted" partnership with African countries, Putin said their countries are "natural partners in the process of shaping a new, fairer, multipolar world."

Putin said Russia and Africa maintain close foreign policy coordination and work through bilateral and multilateral channels, including the UN, and that the continent should be represented permanently on the UN Security Council.

"Together, we are doing everything we can to strengthen the role of African states in world affairs, and we advocate for ensuring more equitable representation for Africans within the global decision-making system, including the UN Security Council and international financial institutions," he said.

Putin said the two-day summit, which began Wednesday, discussed cooperation on energy in detail, with many African leaders highlighting Moscow's contributions to developing national energy systems across the continent.

He said Russia consistently works to meet the growing demand of African economies for hydrocarbon fuels and addresses other related needs.

"Large-scale power sector projects are being implemented with the involvement of Russian companies. This encompasses not only traditional methods of power generation but also nuclear energy," said Putin.

He also said that Moscow sees significant interest from African countries in large-scale power plants and small modular nuclear reactors, and that Russia is ready for "collaborative work."