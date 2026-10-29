EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia, killing 3, injuring 12

Three people were killed and 12 injured when a military helicopter belonging to the EU Force (EUFOR) crashed in Brcko, northern Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to officials.

Jasmin Mehanovic, director of the Brcko Health Center, told reporters one of the injured was in life-threatening condition.

EUFOR said in a statement that one of its aircraft crashed during a routine operation in the Brcko region.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The area was secured, while footage published by the media showed the helicopter wrecked.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many people were aboard the chopper or the identities and nationalities of those killed.