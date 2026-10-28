Bulgaria, Türkiye, Romania condemn drone attacks on Black Sea commercial vessels

Bulgaria, Türkiye and Romania condemned drone attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea during a trilateral meeting of defense ministers and military chiefs in Sofia, Bulgarian news agency BTA reported Wednesday.

The meeting brought together Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, along with the three countries' military chiefs.

The officials discussed security in the Black Sea region and cooperation among the three countries.

Bulgaria has described attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea as violations of international maritime law.

Stoyanov previously called for stronger coordination among the three countries and NATO, including improved surveillance and intelligence sharing, BTA reported on Oct. 13.

Bulgarian authorities have also called for international cooperation to address attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.



