Germany to explore joint fighter jet project with Japan: Chancellor

Germany and Japan will explore possible cooperation on the development of a next-generation fighter jet, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Merz stressed that the two countries aim to deepen defense relations to contribute to security and stability in Europe, as well as in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We will strengthen our cooperation in the armaments sector through joint projects for innovative future defense capabilities," Merz said. "In this context, we also intend to explore the possibility of collaboration in the development of combat aircraft. A mandate to examine this has been prepared."

Merz gave no further details, but his remarks were widely interpreted as a sign of German interest in the Global Combat Air Program, the next-generation fighter initiative led by Japan together with Italy and the UK. It follows the collapse of Germany's long-troubled fighter jet project with France, the Future Combat Air System, which has left Berlin looking for alternative ways.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and cooperation in the defense industry, Takaichi said, according to Kyodo News.

"We agreed to further strengthen our strategic cooperation across a wide range of fields," she said, adding that both countries remain committed to upholding the international order and contributing to global stability.

Germany and Japan will establish a high-level dialogue framework on artificial intelligence and promote private-sector cooperation in cutting-edge technologies such as nuclear fusion and hydrogen, Takaichi noted.



