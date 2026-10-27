EU stresses unity, increased pressure on Russia following Finnish, Norwegian leaders' call with Putin

The European Union remains determined to increase pressure on Russia and engage in meaningful peace negotiations following recent phone calls between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the bloc's spokesperson told Anadolu on Tuesday.

"We take note of the call, which took place solely on a bilateral basis, and is a follow-up of the meeting in Oslo on 20 October," an EU spokesperson said, referring to recent contacts between Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Putin.

"On the EU side, we are united in our commitment to put an end to this horrific war of aggression by Russia and to achieve peace that will be just and sustainable. The European Council made clear it remains determined to further increase pressure on Russia so that it stops its brutal war of aggression and engages in meaningful negotiations towards peace," the spokesperson said.

European leaders also underlined the importance of sustained efforts to provide military support to Ukraine, adding that "Russia has not shown any signs it is willing to end its war of aggression."

The EU's remarks came amid criticism from some European leaders.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen voiced skepticism over what she described as an "uncoordinated" initiative, saying the calls had not been coordinated with other European countries.

She also warned against individual diplomatic approaches to Moscow, arguing that European countries should maintain a united position.

"I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo," she added.

The foreign ministers of two Baltic countries, both bordering Russia, also weighed in.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for increased pressure on Russia, saying every contact with Moscow must convey Europe's unity and determination to support Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys similarly stressed that Europe must be represented in any negotiations on Ukraine but should not act through fragmented diplomatic initiatives.

"Any contact with Russia must be backed by a united position, real leverage and a list of European demands," Budrys said on US social media platform X, adding that engaging with Putin "individually and without a clear agenda had never worked for Europe."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine, saying Russia has shown no signs of seeking peace but rather wants submission, which Europe could never accept.