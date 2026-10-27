Israeli troops evict Palestinian, demolish his home in West Bank raid

Israeli troops ordered a Palestinian man out of his home before demolishing it during a raid Monday on Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

The troops entered the city with two bulldozers and headed to Naim Abu Shihab's home in al-Naqqar neighborhood, where they ordered him to evacuate before demolishing the property, the sources said.

They cited the lack of a building permit as the reason for the demolition.

Israeli forces opened fire during confrontations in the neighborhood and fired tear gas canisters on al-Malaab Street. No gunshot injuries were reported.

The Palestine Red Crescent said its crews treated three people at the scene for tear gas exposure.

Troops also damaged sidewalks in the city's central market area, according to local sources.

Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it documented 13 attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers targeting farmers and their land across four West Bank governorates.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen escalating Israeli military attacks and occupier violence since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The attacks have included killing and detaining Palestinians, demolishing homes and other structures, burning mosques and vehicles, bulldozing farmland, preventing farmers from accessing their fields, and displacing Palestinian communities, alongside illegal settlement expansion.



