UN chief welcomes Brazil’s presidential election, takes note of Serbia vote

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the "peaceful and participatory conduct" of Brazil's presidential election and also took note of the parliamentary elections in Serbia, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Daniela Gross De Almeida told reporters that Guterres commended Brazilian voters for their civic engagement and commitment to the democratic process following the second round of the presidential election held Sunday.

"The UN reaffirms its readiness to continue working with Brazil on issues of shared interest on the international agenda, including sustainable development, human rights, climate action, and peace and security," De Almeida said.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured a fourth nonconsecutive term as Brazil's president, defeating Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential runoff with 51.79% of valid votes, or more than 64 million ballots, compared with Bolsonaro's 48.21%.

Turning to Serbia, where a student-led protest movement ended 14 years of rule by former President Aleksandar Vucic, De Almeida said Guterres also commended the Serbian people for their participation in the elections.