US Marine indicted over robbery, murder of woman in Japan: Report

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard is transferred to prosecutors over the killing of a Japanese woman in Naha, Okinawa, October 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

A US Marine stationed in Japan was indicted Sunday on charges of robbing and murdering a woman in Okinawa prefecture earlier this month, local media reported.

Devin Ballard, 20, was indicted amid growing anger among Okinawa residents over the presence of US military installations, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Ballard, stationed at Futenma Air Base, was charged with killing the woman by wrapping a phone cord around her neck at a hotel in Naha, the prefecture's capital, on Oct. 3, according to the report.

Police found Ballard walking alone in Okinawa city late on Oct. 3 and arrested him the following day on suspicion of robbery and murder.

The incident prompted Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja to step up calls for the central government to take preventive measures.

Local residents have already expressed anger over past crimes involving US service members, including offenses against women and girls, as well as noise and pollution linked to military installations.

The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with the US, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described the latest case as a "heinous crime."

Tokyo also urged Washington to "fully" cooperate with the investigation and enforce strict discipline among US military personnel.

The US military in Okinawa imposed a 30-day curfew on Oct. 9, restricting personnel from leaving their bases between midnight and 5 am following Ballard's arrest.

Washington and Tokyo have also launched talks on preventive measures, including a review of the effectiveness of the US military's "liberty policy," which governs off-base conduct in Japan, and joint patrols involving American forces and Japanese police.