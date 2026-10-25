Bulgaria heads to polls for presidential election amid regional security concerns

A pedestrian passes an election billboard featuring Bulgaria’s presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov and running mate Georgi Kandev in Sofia on October 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Bulgaria is preparing to hold the first round of its presidential elections on Sunday, with 6.5 million registered voters expected to cast ballots amid growing regional security concerns, rising energy prices, and economic uncertainty.

The election campaign has largely focused on escalating tensions in the Black Sea, where attacks involving drones and commercial vessels have heightened security concerns in the region.

Rising energy costs and inflation have also emerged as major issues, particularly for rural residents struggling with the rising cost of living.

A total of 27 candidates are competing, although opinion polls suggest that none are likely to secure the majority required to win in the first round.

President Iliana Yotova is leading the race with 44.5% support, followed by former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov with 26.1%, according to an Alpha Research survey published by the BTA news agency.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, is projected to finish third with 10.5%.

Yotova, a former member of the European Parliament, assumed the presidency in January after Rumen Radev stepped down to enter parliamentary politics.

She served as vice president during Radev's two presidential terms, and her candidacy is backed by the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party, led by Radev.

Progressive Bulgaria secured a parliamentary majority in the April general elections, paving the way for Radev to become prime minister in May.

The opposition parties back Gyurov, a former deputy governor of Bulgaria's central bank.

RUNOFF EXPECTED ON NOV. 1



Under Bulgaria's electoral system, a presidential candidate must secure more than 50% of valid votes, provided voter turnout exceeds 50% of registered voters, to win in the first round.

If no candidate meets the requirements, a runoff between the two leading candidates will be held next Sunday, Nov. 1.

Opinion polls indicate that turnout could remain below 40%, making a second round highly likely.

Polling stations are scheduled to open at 7 am local time and close at 8 pm, according to the Central Election Commission.

Voting may be extended until 9 pm if voters are still waiting in line outside polling stations at closing time.

The commission is expected to announce the results within three days of the first round.