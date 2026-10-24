US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE over regional security threats

The US has renewed calls for its citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, citing "armed conflict," "terrorism" and an increased threat of attacks by Iran and Yemen's Houthi group.

The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE publicized updated State Department advisories on Saturday.

For Saudi Arabia, the embassy warned of "an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region."

The advisory remained at Level 3, which urges Americans to "reconsider travel." It also renewed a warning against travel to the kingdom's border region with Yemen because of "terrorism" risks.

Other concerns included restrictions on leaving the country and local laws governing social media activity.

For the UAE, the US mission said the update reflected "an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis."

It noted that Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure had caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," it warned.

US government employees in the UAE require "special authorization" to visit military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites, with further staffing adjustments possible as security conditions evolve.

The advisory also warned of "terrorist" attacks with little or no warning, particularly at public venues and locations associated with Jewish and Israeli communities, and cited US aviation warnings covering the Gulf and Gulf of Oman region.

Americans were urged to monitor developments and prepare emergency departure plans without relying on US government assistance.

US President Donald Trump is said to be weighing renewed strikes against Iran, while intelligence officials have warned that Iranian plots against American personnel have reached "advanced stages."